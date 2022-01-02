Color Platform (CLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $730.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 136.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $877,809.79 and approximately $730.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 166.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00945348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

