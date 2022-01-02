CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $17.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 2,431,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

