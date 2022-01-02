Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 611,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,864. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

