Comparing Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Veeva Systems and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 4 13 0 2.76 Confluent 0 9 7 0 2.44

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus price target of $337.88, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $65.69, indicating a potential downside of 13.83%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Confluent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeva Systems and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $1.47 billion 26.81 $380.00 million $2.67 95.69 Confluent $236.58 million 85.23 -$229.83 million N/A N/A

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 24.59% 16.16% 12.56% Confluent -76.90% -72.10% -26.27%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Confluent on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage a regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. Veeva Systems was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

