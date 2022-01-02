Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Conduent by 302.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Conduent by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Conduent by 44.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conduent stock remained flat at $$5.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 905,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. Conduent’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.