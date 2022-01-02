Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 2.1%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.72 and last traded at $75.72. Approximately 5,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,752,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Confluent alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.60.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.