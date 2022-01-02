Conning Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $292.79 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

