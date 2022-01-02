Convex Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.44 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $79.44 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $46.91 or 0.00099445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 80,292,862 coins and its circulating supply is 44,462,025 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

