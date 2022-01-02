Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 2.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $43,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

