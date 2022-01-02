Credits (CS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,590.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Credits has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $37,590.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

