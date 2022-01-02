Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

