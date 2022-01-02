Crestone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 117.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,037.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

