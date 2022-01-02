Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.