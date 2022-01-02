Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 6.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $81.73.

