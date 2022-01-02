Critical Review: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian $149.57 million 1.52 $26.44 million $5.98 6.15

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Meridian beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

