Critical Survey: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for German American Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 37.01% 13.50% 1.63% First Bancorp 34.25% 12.07% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.52 $62.21 million $3.24 12.03 First Bancorp $319.03 million 0.00 $81.48 million $3.82 N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. German American Bancorp pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

