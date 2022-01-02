Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 131 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.51 and a one year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

