Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 24.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $218.14. The company had a trading volume of 668,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.70. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.