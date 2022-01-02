Cyclone Protocol Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $246,459.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $271.31 or 0.00566628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,430 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

