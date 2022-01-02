Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,344 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,344 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,741,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6,995.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 47,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

