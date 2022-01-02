Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $6.98 Million in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $81.44 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

