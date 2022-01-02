Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,588 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

