Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.32.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL opened at $358.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

