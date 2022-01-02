DECOIN (DTEP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $103.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010683 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,874,402 coins and its circulating supply is 56,149,806 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

