DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $244,280.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.31 or 0.08031429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.78 or 0.99860117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007557 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.