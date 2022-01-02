Digiwage Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $53,055.99 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 89% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

