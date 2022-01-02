Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 52.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

