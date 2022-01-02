Dock (DOCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.85 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Dock has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00372665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,301,002 coins and its circulating supply is 741,441,301 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars.

