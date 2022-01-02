Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

