Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the period. Domtar comprises approximately 3.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Domtar worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $211,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

