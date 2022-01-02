DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $27.47 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $4,690,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.