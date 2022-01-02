EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.