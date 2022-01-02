Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Einsteinium has a market cap of $6.49 million and $17,153.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00321603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,245,120 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

