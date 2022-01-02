Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report sales of $204.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.94 million. Endava reported sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $836.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $847.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $975.40 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,121. Endava has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

