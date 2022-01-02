Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Cap of $12.98 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $12.98 million and $247,210.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,337,734 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

