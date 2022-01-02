Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

