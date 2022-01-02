ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of ENN Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.5492 per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

