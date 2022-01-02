EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

