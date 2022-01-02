EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $91.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLOY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

