Etherisc DIP Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $216,709.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and $216,709.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005141 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars.

