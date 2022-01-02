Everest (ID) 24 Hour Volume Tops $580,099.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Everest has a market cap of $30.49 million and $580,099.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.04 or 0.07998712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.06 or 1.00131504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007649 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.