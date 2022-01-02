ExNetwork Token (EXNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $617.00

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $617.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.97 or 0.07909274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.00 or 0.99985458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007885 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

