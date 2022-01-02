Falconswap (FSW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $79,132.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

