Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $68.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71.

