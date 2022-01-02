First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.20 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $155.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.40 million to $157.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $181.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $627.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $612.70 million, with estimates ranging from $611.40 million to $614.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 218,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,792. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,796,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.