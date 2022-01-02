First National Trust Co Acquires 10,616 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $174.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

