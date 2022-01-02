First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

