First National Trust Co Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $335.37 and a twelve month high of $440.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

