First National Trust Co Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $831.00.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,068.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

