First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

